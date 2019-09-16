The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

SPO-WREST-IND-DRAW

In her quest for World title, Vinesh gets toughest possible draw By Amanpreet Singh

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 16 (PTI) Tension was palpable in the Indian camp after the country's biggest medal hope Vinesh Phogat was pitted against Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Mattsson in the "toughest possible" draw for the World Championships here on Monday.

SPO-KARTHIK-BCCI BCCI accepts Karthik's apology on violation of contract clauses, matter closed

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The BCCI on Monday accepted Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik's unconditional apology for violating a clause of his central contract by watching a Caribbean Premier League match from a participating team's dressing room.

SPO-BAD-IND Sindhu eyes China Open after World Championships high

Changzhou (China), Sep 16 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu will look to reassert her supremacy when she spearheads the Indian campaign at the USD 1,000,000 China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

SPO-IND-SPINNERS India looks beyond Kuldeep, Chahal but experts say too early to write them off

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal -- the famed 'KulCha' of Indian cricket -- may not be the flavour of the season anymore but experts believe it is too early to write them off in the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

SPO-COA

Cricketing activities in non-compliant states like Haryana, TN will not be affected: Rai New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Non-compliant state units like Tamil Nadu and Haryana risk losing their voting rights in the BCCI but their cricketing activities will not be affected after the elections, COA chief Vinod Rai said here on Monday.

SPO-WREST-LD IND

Gurpreet fights hard, Naveen stays in medal contention (Eds: Updating with more details and quotes)

By Amanpreet Singh Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 16 (PTI) The Indians finally showed some stomach for fight as Gurpreet Singh impressed in defeat at the hands of former world champion Viktor Nemes, while Naveen stayed in medal contention, albeit with a bit of luck, here on Monday.

SPO-BOX-WORLD-IND

Boxing: Duryodhan Negi bows out of world championships Ekaterinburg (Russia), Sep 16 (PTI) A slow start cost India's Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) dearly as he lost to Jordan's Zeyad Eashash in the second round to bow out of the World Men's Boxing Championship here on Monday.

SPO-IND A-PREVIEW

Spotlight on Gill as dominant India 'A' play South Africa 'A' in 2nd unofficial Test Mysuru, Sep 16 (PTI) Young Shubman Gill will be the centre of attraction when a dominant India 'A' lock horns against South Africa 'A' in the second and final unofficial Test of the series, starting here on Tuesday.

SPO-ICC-RANKINGS Kohli holds on to 2nd spot as Smith retains number one position in ICC Test Rankings

Dubai, Sep 16 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli has managed to hold on to his second position behind Australia's Steve Smith in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen released on Monday.

SPO-ADVANI-PM PM Modi congratulates Pankaj Advani on his 22nd world title

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Pankaj Advani for clinching his 22nd world title and said the ace cueist's "tenacity is admirable".

SPO-WREST-AKOS-INTERVIEW Vinesh needs to keep her concentration from zero to six minutes: Coach Akos

By Amanpreet Singh Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 16 (PTI) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat needs to maintain Zen-like concentration from "zero to six minutes" to stamp her authority in the 53kg at the global level, says her personal coach Woller Akos.

SPO-CWG-SHOOT-BANGLADESH

Now Bangladesh seeks UK minister's intervention for shooting's inclusion in 2022 CWG Dhaka, Sep 16 (PTI) Bangladesh has joined India and Australia in calling for shooting's inclusion in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games roster.

SPO-PAK-PROBABLES

Pakistan recall Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad for uncertain Lanka series Karachi, Sep 16 (PTI) Pakistan's chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday brought back batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal among the probables for the upcoming limited-overs home series against Sri Lanka, which is uncertain after 10 of the island nation's top players pulled out citing security concerns.

SPO-TT-IND

Asian TT Championships: India enter men's team quarterfinals of Champions Division Yogyakarta (Indonesia), Sep 16 (PTI) The Indian men's team booked a quarterfinal berth in the ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships with a 3-0 win over Thailand here on Monday.

SPO-GYM-FIG

Right to register athletes for World Championship is prerogative of GFI: FIG New Delhi, Sept 16 (PTI) Only the Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI) has the right to select the Indian team for next month's World Championship in Artistic Gymnastics, the sport's global body said on Monday.

SPO-SHOOT-TRIALS

Ruchita Vinerkar wins women's 10m air pistol national trials New Delhi, Sept 16 (PTI) Indian Railways' Ruchita Rajendra won the women's 10m air pistol national shooting trial, getting the better of Tamil Nadu's Shri Nivetha 237.6 to 236.8 in the finals here on Monday.

SPO-TNPL-COMMITTEE

We have appointed a committee to enquire reports of suspected match-fixing in TNPL: TNCA Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Monday said it has appointed a committee to enquire reports of suspected match-fixing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 cricket tournament.

