IOA apprises World Archery of eight-member team for 3rd Asian Para Championship

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday wrote to World Archery Federation, apprising the governing body of the eight-member team selected for the 3rd Asian Para Championship to be held at Bangkok from October 18 to 26. Vivek Chikara, Harvinder Singh and Rajesh were picked in the Recurve Men Open, while Shyam Sunder Swami, Harmanjot Singh and Kuldeep Sharma comprised the Compound Men Open team, and Jyoti Baliyan and Mital Gaikward were selected in the Compound Women Open, the IOA said in its letter.

"It has been resolved unanimously by the Transitory Committee that the Para Selection Trials conducted on 12th and 13th August, 2019 at Sonepat, Haryana would be considered for the selection of team for 3rd Asian Para Championship," said IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra in his letter. "Of eight selected para archers, two archers (Harmanjot Singh and Kuldeep Sharma) are non-classified who will have to appear first for classification test in Bangkok prior to the championship.

"We would also request you to allow Mr parvesh (recurve men open) for classification test who performed well in he selection trials but couldn't get into the team," he added. In the letter addressed to Tom Dielen, Secretary General of World Archery Federation, Batra informed that "all five members of Court appointed Transitory Committee of Archery Association of India met on 14th September, 2019 at New Delhi".

