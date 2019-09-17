REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-FCB/PREVIEW Messi included in Barcelona squad to face Dortmund

BARCELONA, Sept 16 - Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will be part of the squad to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday as he prepares to make his comeback from injury. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/STICK

Boks call for strong refereeing ahead of World Cup opener KAGOSHIMA, Japan, Sept 16 - South Africa's assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is hoping for a strong performance by the match officials when they take on New Zealand in their Rugby World Cup opener in Yokohama on Saturday.

MOTOR-ELECTRIC/ Former Man Utd executive Reigle takes over as Formula E CEO

LONDON, Sept 16 - Former Manchester United commercial director Jamie Reigle is taking over from Alejandro Agag as Formula E's chief executive with immediate effect, the all-electric racing series announced on Monday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-VAL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Valencia news conference Valencia's new coach Albert Celades and one of his players speak to the media at Stamford Bridge ahead of their Champions League match against Chelsea.

16 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v West Ham United 16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-JUV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference & training

Atletico Madrid prepare for their Champions League match at home to Juventus. 17 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MAD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training

Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League match at home to Real Madrid. 17 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-RSB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich V Red Star Belgrade - news conferences & training

Bayern Munich and Red Star Belgrade prepare for their Champions League match. 17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-MCI/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City - news conference & training

Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City prepare for their Champions League Group C match. 17 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-TOT/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference & training

Training sessions and news conferences ahead of Champions League match between Olympiakos and Tottenham Hotspur 17 Sep 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MAD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League match against Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes. 17 Sep 12:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-JUV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Juventus news conference

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and a player speak to the media ahead of their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. 17 Sep 12:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LYO-ZSP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais v Zenit Saint Petersburg

Olympique Lyonnais face Zenit Saint Petersburg in Champions League match 17 Sep 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-SLP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Inter Milan v Slavia Prague

Inter Milan host Slavia Prague in their opening match in Champions League Group F match. 17 Sep 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

GOLF GOLF-GREENBRIER/

Golf-Young Chilean Niemann takes command in West Virginia Chile's Joaquin Niemann shook off his first bogey of the week to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Saturday.

16 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT GOLF-GREENBRIER/

Golf-Niemann makes history for Chile with Greenbrier win Joaquin Niemann got stronger as the day went on to become the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour, claiming a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Sunday.

16 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/ Rugby - World Cup - Overall Preview

Preview of the ninth Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in Tokyo on Friday. 17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook - Field Level Media Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

00:15 p.m. GMT

