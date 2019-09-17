Spangenberg sparks Brewers to win over Padres

Cory Spangenberg had his second straight big game Monday night when he hit a go-ahead, two-run triple and finished with three RBIs as the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers beat the visiting San Diego Padres 5-1 in the opener of a four-game series. The Brewers (81-69), who remain one game behind the Chicago Cubs in the race for the National League's second wild-card spot, won for the 10th time in 11 games. The Padres (68-82) dropped a fifth straight game as they locked up their ninth straight losing season.

Spangenberg, who played his first five major league seasons with the Padres before signing with the Brewers in January, produced the game's first run with an RBI single in the second inning. He broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run triple in the fourth. It was the second straight multi-RBI game for Spangenberg, who hit a two-run homer in the Brewers' 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. He entered Sunday with just four RBIs in 19 games since being recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Aug. 24.

The three RBIs Monday were the most in a single game for Spangenberg since he collected four RBIs for the Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 15, 2017. Travis Shaw homered in the fifth inning, and Orlando Arcia laced an RBI double in the sixth for the Brewers.

Zach Davies (10-7) earned the win after allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings. A trio of Brewers relievers combined to no-hit the Padres the rest of the way. The Padres scored in the fourth when Manny Machado drew a leadoff walk and Eric Hosmer followed with the last of San Diego's two hits, an RBI double.

Garrett Richards (0-1) took the loss in his season debut after allowing three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five over 3 2/3 innings. The appearance was the first for Richards since July 10, 2018, when, while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels, he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Richards subsequently underwent Tommy John surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)