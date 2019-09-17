Tigers’ Alexander beats O’s for 1st big-league win

Tyler Alexander recorded his first major league victory, Jordy Mercer hit a two-run home run and the host Detroit Tigers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Monday. Alexander (1-3) limited the Orioles to one run on four hits and didn't issue a walk while striking out three in six innings. Joe Jimenez struck out Trey Mancini with the bases loaded in the ninth for his seventh save.

Victor Reyes had a double and a triple scored a run and knocked in two more for Detroit. Dawel Lugo scored a run and had an RBI. Detroit designated hitter Miguel Cabrera returned to the lineup after missing two games with knee soreness. He went 0-for-4.

Mancini hit a solo homer for Baltimore, which settled for a split in the four-game series between the majors' worst teams. Rookie starter John Means (10-11) gave up five runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings for the Orioles. Detroit struck early when Reyes led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on Mercer's 424-foot blast to left-center field.

Mancini led off the fourth with a double to left. He advanced to third on a groundout but Alexander retired the next two batters on a strikeout and fly ball. The Tigers extended their lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Lugo led off with a single and Travis Demeritte reached on an infield hit. Means retired the next two batters before Reyes doubled to left-center, bringing home both runners. Reyes was thrown out trying to stretch the extra-base hit into another triple.

Baltimore got on the board in the sixth with Mancini's two-out solo shot, which traveled an estimated 430 feet to left field. The Tigers made it 5-1 in the bottom of the inning. They loaded the bases on two walks and a single before Lugo hit a sacrifice fly to knock in Mercer.

The Orioles scored in the seventh on Jonathan Villar's triple and Austin Hays' run-scoring single. Detroit had runners in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the inning. But Mercer fouled out and Cabrera grounded out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)