Cricket-England must call time on Anderson/Broad partnership - Vaughan

The days of James Anderson and Stuart Broad spearheading England's fast bowling attack are over, according to former captain Michael Vaughan. The pair have taken more than 1,000 test wickets between them with Anderson's 575 a world record for a pace bowler.

The 37-year-old Anderson, however, managed only four overs in this year's drawn Ashes series after aggravating a calf injury. Broad, 33, excelled despite the absence of his usual partner and took 23 wickets at an average of under 27.

After more than a decade in which they have been used in tandem, Vaughan suggests playing one or the other is the way forward for England. "I don't think it is right both of them play now," Vaughan told BBC Radio 5. "It might be that Broad plays one series and Anderson plays one series.

"They are not going to like it, but they are at that stage of their careers where England are going to have to manage the combination very smartly." Vaughan also believes that England's sole focus now must be in trying to regain the Ashes in Australia in two years' time after drawing the recent series 2-2.

"I want to see a disciplined way of playing and the World Cup is in the bag now," Vaughan said. "The most important thing going forward is the Ashes in two years. It is the Test team that needs a real focus over two and a half years of real dedication and structure."

