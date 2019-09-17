Report: Panthers QB Newton (foot) misses practice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sat out practice on Tuesday after aggravating a foot injury, NFL Network reported. Newton was rehabbing the injury as his teammates practiced. The 30-year-old quarterback sprained his left foot in a preseason game last month against the New England Patriots.

The Panthers are off to an 0-2 start and will travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals (0-1-1) on Sunday. His status is unclear. Newton was 25-of-51 passing for 333 yards in a loss last Thursday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.

On the season, he has no touchdown passes and an interception. Coach Ron Rivera was scheduled to address the media later Tuesday.

