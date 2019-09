Dutch police said on Tuesday they had detained 303 supporters of French soccer club Lille in Amsterdam's city center.

In a statement, Amsterdam police said the supporters were suspected of "disturbing public order, lighting off fireworks and violence". Lille play Ajax Amsterdam in a Champions' League match on Tuesday.

