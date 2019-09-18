Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: NL Central contenders all win; No. 21 Virginia meets state foe ODU for first time

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hall of Fame skipper Herzog has minor stroke

Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog had a minor stroke Monday during his charity golf tournament, the St. Louis Cardinals announced. "Whitey and his family wanted to let everyone know that he has received treatment and is currently resting, and doing well," the Cardinals wrote in a statement. "Whitey is hoping for a quick recovery, and he and his family are very appreciative of the caring support that everyone has shown them."

Giants bench Eli, name rookie Jones as starting QB

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur named Daniel Jones as the team's starting quarterback for Week 3, sending Eli Manning to the backup role after an 0-2 start to the 2019 season. "Eli and I spoke this morning," Shurmur said Tuesday. "I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday."

Report: Eagles WR Jackson out two weeks

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to miss two weeks because of an abdominal strain, ESPN reported Tuesday. Jackson opted against one doctor's recommendation of surgery, which would have kept Jackson on the sideline for about six weeks, according to an ESPN source.

MLB roundup: NL Central contenders all win

Marcell Ozuna had a two-run homer and a two-run double, and he threw out a runner at the plate from left field as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 4-2 on Monday. The Cardinals maintained their two-game lead in the National League Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs. Dakota Hudson (16-7) earned the victory by allowing just two runs on five hits in seven innings.

Steelers acquire DB Fitzpatrick from Dolphins for draft picks

Minkah Fitzpatrick got his wish, and the Miami Dolphins landed another first-round pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick was traded to the Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick . As part of the return, the Steelers also will get the Dolphins' 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Barrere leads big day for French players in Metz

A pair of seeded players fell in the opening round of the Moselle Open in Metz, France, on Tuesday, as French players went 4-1 on the hardcourt on their home soil. French wild card Gregoire Barrere pulled off the biggest upset of the day, topping sixth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2, 6-2. Then fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hughes Herbert beat No. 8 seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (3), 6-4.

U.S. woman crosses Channel four times in record-breaking swim

U.S. endurance swimmer Sarah Thomas has become the first person to swim across the English Channel four times without stopping, refuelling only on a liquid formula during her 54-hour feat. The 37-year-old woman from Colorado performed her record-breaking swim a year after receiving treatment for breast cancer, and dedicated her achievement to fellow cancer survivors.

No. 21 Virginia meets state foe ODU for first time

Only about 160 miles of Interstate 64 separate the schools, but No. 21 Virginia and visiting Old Dominion will meet for the first time on the gridiron Saturday night in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers (3-0) enjoy their highest perch in the polls since 2007 and are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2004. The Monarchs (1-1) joined the FBS and Conference USA in 2014 and are searching for their first road win against a Power 5 opponent.

Pittsburgh pitcher Vázquez arrested on charges of soliciting teen for sex

Felipe Vázquez, a star relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Tuesday on charges of soliciting an underage girl for sex and sending her an obscene video, authorities said. Florida authorities began investigating the Venezuelan-born Vazquez in August after learning of allegations he had a sexual relationship with a teenager in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a statement. The girl is now 15.

