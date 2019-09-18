Chargers put S Phillips on IR, sign TE Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers placed strong safety Adrian Phillips on injured reserve and signed tight end Lance Kendricks on Tuesday. Phillips, who had been starting in place of injured All-Pro Derwin James, is out indefinitely with a broken forearm sustained late in a loss at Detroit on Sunday. He will miss at least eight weeks before being eligible to be recalled from IR.

Kendricks, 31, spent the preseason with the New England Patriots before being released last week after serving a one-game, NFL-imposed suspension for a violation related to a "drug of abuse." He will provide depth with Hunter Henry out injured, as the Chargers dressed only two tight ends against the Lions. Phillips has 13 tackles this season after totaling 94 in 2018. He also had nine pass breakups and an interception last season, when he started seven of 16 games and also earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a special-teamer.

When James is healthy, Phillips primarily works as a dime linebacker in five- and six-DB packages. Jaylen Watkins played 16 snaps Sunday in relief at strong safety, and second-round rookie Nasir Adderley saw one snap after not playing on defense in Week 1. Watkins has five starts in 38 career games.

James is already on IR with a broken foot, projected to return in November. Kendricks had 19 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown in 16 games (three starts) with the Green Bay Packers in 2018. The ninth-year veteran spent the first six years of his career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.

The Chargers also signed defensive end Chris Peace, waived wideout Andre Patton and added safety Adarius Pickett to the practice squad.

