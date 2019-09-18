Like father, like son: Jays' Biggio hits for cycle

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Cavan Biggio followed in his father's footsteps as he hit for the cycle Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Biggio, 24, accomplished the feat in his 89th big league game as he homered in the third inning, singled in the sixth, doubled in the eighth and tripled in the ninth. He grinned as he sprinted toward third base after belting a line drive off the wall in left-center field in his final at-bat.

Biggio's father, Craig Biggio, hit for the cycle on April 8, 2002, for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies. The Biggios became the second father-son duo to hit for the cycle. The Ward family was the first to reach that milestone as Gary Ward hit for the cycle on Sept. 18, 1980, for the Minnesota Twins and Daryle Ward followed suit on May 26, 2004, for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The younger Biggio became the third Blue Jays player to hit for the cycle. The others are Kelly Gruber on April 16, 1989, and Jeff Frye on Aug. 17, 2001. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)