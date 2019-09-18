Rojas totals 6 RBIs as Marlins rally to defeat D-backs

Miguel Rojas had a career-high six RBIs and four hits, including three of Miami's season-high eight doubles, and Bryan Holaday had three hits and his fourth homer in the Marlins' 12-6 comeback victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in Phoenix. Rojas hit a two-out, three-run double to give Miami a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning, and his two-run single capped a five-run seventh as the Marlins scored 10 runs in the last four innings for their second victory in nine games.

Austin Dean had three hits (two doubles), scored three runs and drove in two, and Jon Berti, Isan Diaz, and Martin Prado had two hits apiece for Miami (53-98). Christian Walker had three hits and two RBIs, and Ketel Marte had two hits before leaving with back stiffness for the Diamondbacks (77-75), who are 5 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for the second NL wild-card spot with 10 games to play.

Eduardo Escobar had two hits and his 115th RBI, and Kevin Cron had a pinch-hit homer for Arizona, which took a short-lived lead when Cron's long ball keyed a three-run fifth inning off Caleb Smith (9-10). Rojas' bases-clearing double in the sixth came off Matt Andriese (5-5), and the Marlins put it away with five runs in the seventh off Jimmie Sherfy, who gave up hits to all five batters he faced.

Marte was removed in the top of the fifth inning, two innings after singling and sliding hard into home plate on Walker's RBI double. Marte leads the NL with 187 hits and 59 multiple-hit games. Since June 15, he is hitting .380 (109-for-287) with 22 doubles, 15 homers, and 45 RBIs. Smith gave up eight hits and four runs in five innings. He struck out four and walked one. Arizona starter Alex Young allowed five hits and two runs (one earned) in five innings, with four strikeouts and four walks.

Holaday replaced starting catcher Jorge Alfaro in the second inning. Alfaro sustained a left-hand contusion after being struck by Ildemaro Vargas' backswing in the first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)