REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton can return Mercedes to the top of the podium this Sunday with an unprecedented fifth win around the floodlit streets of Singapore.

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-RONALDO I deserve more Ballon d'Or awards than Messi, says Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he deserves to end his soccer career with more Ballon d’Or awards than Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi and hopes to establish himself as the greatest player of all time. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-GAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Galatasaray Club Brugge take on Galatasaray in the Champions League

18 Sep 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympiacos v Tottenham Hotspur Last season's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur begin their campaign in Athens

18 Sep 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DZA-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Dinamo Zagreb v Atalanta Croatian Champions Dinamo Zagreb are at home to Italian rivals Atalanta in their opening Champions League Group C clash.

18 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Real Madrid Paris St Germain face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

18 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-JUV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Juventus Atletico Madrid host Juventus in a mouthwatering Champions League Group D opener. The wire will also give details of Bayer Leverkusen's game with Lokomotiv Moscow.

18 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-RSB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich v Red Star Belgrade Bayern Munich play Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

18 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Preview Preview of the Premier League action

19 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-RUS/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Russia - News conferences & training

Rugby World Cup hosts Japan prepare to face Russia in the opening game of the tournament at the Tokyo Stadium. 19 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-ARG/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France name team for Argentina match

France name their team for their opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game against Argentina. 19 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-ARG/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France v Argentina - News conferences

France and Argentina prepare for the opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium. 19 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ZAF/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - New Zealand Team Announcement

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen announces team to face South Africa in opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama. 19 Sep 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/CYCLISTS-WHISTLE (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Cyclists arrive in Tokyo to deliver rugby whistle after epic journey

Two cyclists, Ron Rutland and James Owens, arrive in Tokyo to deliver the whistle to be used in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup. The pair have been cycling since London, traveling over 20,000 kilometres in 231 days. 19 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-FJI/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Fiji - Australia team announcement

Australia head coach Michael Cheika names team to play Fiji in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Sapporo. 19 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-TON/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England media opportunity

England hold a media opportunity before facing Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Sapporo. 19 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-ARG/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Argentina name team for France match

Argentina name their team for their opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game against France. 19 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Pan Pacific Open Action from round two of the Pan Pacific Open - a WTA Premier event in Osaka.

19 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup - Team news conferences Team Europe and Team World speak to the media ahead of the third annual Laver Cup in Geneva. Team Europe features Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal while the likes of Nick Kyrgios and John Isner are in the Team World line-up.

19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-SANDERSONFARMS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship first round

Coverage of first round of the PGA Tour event at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. 19 Sep

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship

First round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. 19 Sep

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix - Media Day Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

19 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

