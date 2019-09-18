Kohli, Shastri felicitate BCCI's chief curator Daljit Singh

India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday felicitated BCCI's chief curator Daljit Singh for his 'unparalleled services' to the Indian cricket here at the PCA stadium. "#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli & Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc felicitate BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh for his unparalleled services to Indian Cricket," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Singh was felicitated ahead of the second T20I between India and South Africa. The first T20I of the three-match series was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday. In the second T20I, India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini South Africa's playing XI: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. (ANI)

