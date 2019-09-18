Kohli, Shastri felicitate veteran curator Daljit Singh

Captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday felicitated recently-retired curator Daljit Singh ahead of the second T20 International between India and South Africa here. The 77-year-old had retired as BCCI's chief curator earlier this month after 22 years of service to Indian cricket. He also oversaw pitch preparations for the game on Wednesday.

Kohli and Shastri presented a memento to Daljit for his long service to Indian cricket. Daljit is also a former first-class cricketer, having played 87 games for Punjab.

