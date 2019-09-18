Scoreboard

India Innings: Rohit Sharma lbw b Phehlukwayo 12

Shikhar Dhawan c Miller b Shamsi 40 Virat Kohli not out 72

Rishabh Pant c Shamsi b Fortuin 4 Shreyas Iyer not out 16

Extras: (LB-2, W-5) 7 Total: (for 3 wickets in 19 overs) 151

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-94, 3-104 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 3-0-24-0, Anrich Nortje 3-0-27-0, Andile Phehlukwayo

3-0-20-1, Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-27-0, Tabraiz Shamsi 3-0-19-1, Bjorn Fortuin 4-0-32-1.

