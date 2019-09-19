Reports: Raiders acquire WR Davis from Packers

The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver/returner Trevor Davis from the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The compensation for Davis has yet to be reported.

Davis, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2016. He has one catch for 28 yards through two games this season along with three punt returns for 1 yard. He has 40 punt returns for 449 yards (11.2 average) and 35 kick returns for 791 yards (22.6 average) in his career, along with nine catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Davis had five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders in a preseason game on Aug. 22.

