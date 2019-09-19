Sports News Roundup: Giants QB Manning vows to make best of new role; Jackson, Mahomes do battle as Ravens visit Chiefs

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pirates' Vazquez faces additional sex-related charges

Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez told police he made sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl and now faces additional charges in Pennsylvania, authorities said. On Tuesday, Vazquez was arrested in relation to charges in Florida, where the girl and her family now live. But a criminal complaint released Wednesday in Pennsylvania shows charges have been added there, including multiple felonies.

Giants QB Manning vows to make best of new role

Eli Manning displayed no bitterness during his first public comments after being demoted as starting quarterback of the New York Giants. In fact, the 38-year-old Manning vowed Wednesday to be a good teammate and help first-round pick Daniel Jones, who is replacing him as the team's signal caller beginning with Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cahna's 11th-inning double lifts A's over Royals

Mark Canha stroked a two-out, two-strike RBI double in the 11th inning Wednesday afternoon, giving the host Oakland Athletics a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals in a game that featured a 28-minute rain delay and a brilliant pitchers' duel. A's right-hander Homer Bailey and Royals lefty Danny Duffy authored one of the season's best scoreless stalemates, combining to allow just five hits and two walks while striking out 17 in seven innings apiece.

American Meyers Taylor expecting baby, targets Olympic return

Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and will miss the 2019-2020 season but plans to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Meyers Taylor married fellow U.S. bobsledder Nic Taylor in 2014 and their first child is expected in March.

Walker's HR helps D-backs hold off Marlins

Christian Walker and Abraham Almonte homered, and Mike Leake won despite giving up his 39th and 40th homers of the season in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. Walker, Alex Avila and Jarrod Dyson had two hits each, and Domingo Leyba tripled and had two RBIs for the Diamondbacks (78-75), who entered the game 5 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers in the race for the second National League wild-card spot.

MLB roundup: Twins make homer history in wild win

Ronald Torreyes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 12th inning to drive in the winning run, and Miguel Sano hit his 30th home run of the season to lead the Minnesota Twins to a record-setting 9-8 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Torreyes was struck on his right forearm by a 1-1 pitch by Jose Ruiz (1-4), the sixth Minnesota batter to reach base in the inning. Gonzalez, who finished 3-for-6, had tied the game earlier in the inning with a two-run single.

Young Venezuelan ball players 'wanted to stay' in U.S.

While playing for Venezuela in baseball's Little League World Series in the United States last month, 12-year-old Adrian Salcedo ate tacos and Chick-fil-A, donned a virtual reality headset to envision himself hitting home runs in big league ballparks and marveled at the lush grass of the fields. Now back at his four-room house in the western city of Maracaibo, hard-hit by Venezuela's protracted political and economic crisis, the boy's hopes center on his own version of the American Dream.

Banged-up Eagles ready for Lions' visit

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss and a rash of injuries when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Not only did the Eagles fall to 1-1 with a hard-fought 24-20 loss on the road to the Atlanta Falcons, but they also will have to reconfigure their gameplan with a number of key players lost.

Wainwright out-pitches Scherzer, Cardinals handle Nationals

Adam Wainwright allowed one unearned run over seven innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 win against the visiting Washington Nationals in the rubber game of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Wainwright (13-9) scattered eight hits, struck out three and walked one.

Jackson, Mahomes do battle as Ravens visit Chiefs

Plentiful reasons exist for Patrick Mahomes to think he's a trendsetting NFL quarterback. After all, he is the reigning MVP following his first season as a starter. Yet Mahomes remains humble as he leads the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) into a home matchup on Sunday against another young phenom among NFL quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (2-0).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)