Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round six of the Premier League on Sept. 20-22 (games at 1400 GMT unless stated): Friday, Sept. 20

Southampton v Bournemouth (1900) *Southampton have suffered one defeat in their last eight Premier League meetings with Bournemouth.

*Bournemouth have never won away against Southampton in 15 attempts, failing to find the net in eight of those meetings. *Since the start of last season, only Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (32) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals amongst English players than Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson (26 - 17 goals, nine assists).

*Nathan Redmond has recorded seven goals and four assists in the league since Ralph Hasenhuettl took charge of Southampton in December last year. *Southampton have won two of their last three matches in the league after winning once in their previous nine games in the competition.

Saturday, Sept. 21 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)

*Spurs have won four of their last five league matches against Leicester, including the last three in a row. *Despite losing to Manchester United last weekend, Leicester have recorded 25 points in 15 matches since Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge in March - only Liverpool (43), Man City (37) and Chelsea (27) have collected more points in this period.

*Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs are without a win in their last eight away games in the league. *Tottenham striker Harry Kane has netted 13 goals in 12 games in all competitions against Leicester.

*Leicester midfielder James Maddison has attempted most shots without scoring this season (16). Burnley v Norwich City

*This is the first top-flight encounter between Burnley and Norwich since January 1976, which the Canaries won 3-1 at Carrow Road. *Burnley have suffered one defeat in their 17 home meetings with Norwich, losing 5-3 in April 2004.

*Sean Dyche's Burnley have won their last four league matches against newly-promoted teams. *Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been directly involved in eight league goals in his first five matches this season, claiming six goals and two assists.

*Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell has also made a bright start to the campaign, recording two goals and two assists. Everton v Sheffield United

*Everton are unbeaten in their last four league meetings with Sheffield United (W2 D2). *Marco Silva's Everton have conceded seven goals across their last three league games, as many as they had in their previous 13 matches in the competition.

*Each of Everton's last three league goals have been headers. *Sheffield United have not won in their last 12 away top-flight matches, since a 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic in December 2006.

*The Blades have lost consecutive home Premier League matches for only the second time, also doing so in March 1993 under Dave Bassett. Manchester City v Watford

*Manchester City's 3-2 loss at Norwich last weekend was their first league defeat in 19 matches. *Watford are without a win in the league after five matches this season (D2 L3).

*City's Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in his seven appearances against Watford in all competitions. *City will be without centre back John Stones for up to five weeks due to injury, leaving manager Pep Guardiola with only one senior central defender in Nicolas Otamendi.

*Quique Sanchez Flores' Watford recorded a whopping 31 shots in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend. Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1630)

*Newcastle are yet to win in four Premier League meetings with Brighton, twice losing 1-0. *Only four goals have been scored in those four top-flight games with neither team managing more than one in a match.

*After five straight league wins at home between January and March, Newcastle have only secured one in the last five (D1 L3). *Steve Bruce's Newcastle sit 18th in the league with one win (at Tottenham Hotspur last month) from five games.

*Brighton's Neal Maupay has seven goals in his last 11 league games -- two for Brighton and five for Brentford. Sunday, Sept. 22

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1300) *The two teams have met twice in the Premier League, winning one match each.

*Roy Hodgson's Palace have not lost in their last four league matches at home (W2 D2). *Wolves are second from bottom having lost their last two games after a run of three straight draws.

*Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves are without a win in six top-flight matches and the Portuguese has never gone seven league games without victory as a manager. *The away team have won six of the last eight league games between Palace and Wolves.

West Ham United v Manchester United (1300) *West Ham have only six wins in 46 Premier League meetings with Manchester United, four of which have come at home.

*Manchester United have scored 94 goals against West Ham in the competition, more than any other team. *Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have conceded four league goals so far this season, the fewest alongside Liverpool and Leicester.

*Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea signed a new deal on Monday that will keep him at the club until at least 2023. *Manchester United have lost two league games in the last 21 against West Ham (W14 D5).

Arsenal v Aston Villa (1530) *Arsenal have kept a clean sheet against Villa in their last five matches in all competitions.

*Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has scored two goals and provided four assists in his last four league games against Villa. *Villa have won three times at the Emirates Stadium, with their last win coming in 2013. Only Manchester United and Chelsea have won more times (four).

*Arsenal have faced 96 shots on goal this season, more than any other side in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. *Arsenal have lost once in their last 20 home league matches.

Chelsea v Liverpool (1530) *Chelsea have beaten Liverpool once in their last nine league meetings (D5 L3).

*Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 league matches (W18 D4) -- their best run in the Premier League. *Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham leads the league scoring charts with seven (along with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero) and has scored at least twice in his last three matches.

*Liverpool's Sadio Mane needs one more goal for his 50th for the club in the Premier League. *All of Chelsea's league goals this season have been scored by academy graduates (Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori).

Also Read: Man City stunned by Norwich as Liverpool stretch Premier League lead

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)