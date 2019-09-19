Haas stick with Grosjean, Magnussen for 2020 season

Formula One team Haas announced on Thursday Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Dane Kevin Magnussen will drive for the outfit again in the 2020 season. The pair will head into their fourth campaign together with the American constructor.

"Experience and the need for it has been one of the cornerstones of Haas F1 Team, and with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen racing for the team in 2020," team principal Guenther Steiner said in a statement. Earlier in September Haas announced a split with sponsor Rich Energy, bringing a tumultuous end to their relationship which included a "rogue" social media outburs Grosjean, 33, joined in 2016 and sits 17th in the drivers' standings this year.

Magnusson, 26, has been with Haas since 2017 and is 16th ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix. Haas was fifth overall last year after two eighth-placed finishes in their opening campaigns in F1 but sit one from the bottom with seven races of the 2019 season remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)