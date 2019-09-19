Shanker Basu returns to RCB as trainer, Sriram named batting and spin bowling coach

Former India trainer Shanker Basu was on Thursday appointed as strength and conditioning coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the next season of the Indian Premier League. Basu thus made a return to the RCB dugout after his successful stint with the national team ended with India's semifinal exit from this year's ICC ODI World Cup in the UK.

He was with the RCB before joining the national team in 2015 and is regarded as one of the best trainers in India. Besides Basu, former India cricketer Sridharan Sriram has been appointed as the batting and spin bowling coach of the IPL franchise.

Sriram, who played eight ODIs for India, had also served as spin bowling coach of the Australian cricket team. He parted ways with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) prior to IPL 2019 to join Kings XI Punjab.

RCB also appointed Australia's Adam Griffith as the bowling coach, while South Africa's Evan Speechly has been named as the team's physiotherapist. Besides, the Bangalore franchise has named Malolan Rangarajan as its head of scouting while Major Soumyadeep Pyne will be the team manager.

RCB had earlier named former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson as its Director of Cricket Operations and Australian Simon Katich as the team's head coach.

