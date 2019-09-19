Yuvraj registers win at TATA Steel PGTI Feeder Tour

Chandigarh-based rookie Yuvraj Singh Sandhu registered a nail-biting victory against Delhi's Wasim Khan in the playoff at the TATA Steel PGTI Feeder Tour here on Thursday. Yuvraj's second win of the 2019 TATA Steel PGTI Feeder Tour season extended his lead in the Order of Merit with just one more event remaining in the season.

The 22-year-old (62-63-60) matched the tournament's best score of seven-under-60 in the third round to end up with a total of 16-under-185 in regulation play. He then prevailed over Wasim Khan (62-61-62) in a fascinating playoff that was decided on the third extra hole.

Wasim, who also totaled 16-under-185 for the week, got into the playoff with an unbelievable eagle-birdie finish on the last two holes of regulation play for a round of five-under-62. There was a three-way tie for third place at 14-under-187 between Delhi's Manav Jaini (63), Gurugram's Abhishek Kuhar (63) and Noida's Gaurav Pratap Singh (64) at the Rs. 8 lakh event.

"It's been a good season so far. I'm happy with the way I'm progressing, slow and steady. The off-season grind and the little sacrifices that I've made to improve my game are paying off. I enjoy being on the professional circuit and now I feel that I belong here," Yuvraj said. "I enjoyed this course a lot as it is quite different from all the other courses that I've played as a professional. It is a short, tricky course and is a good test of wedge-play," he added

Yuvraj, who bagged the winning cheque worth Rs. 1,01,720, has now taken his season's earnings to Rs. 2,82,480 thus stretching his lead in the Feeder Tour Order of Merit to almost Rs. 1 lakh over second-placed Anil Bajrang Mane of Mumbai who has season's earnings of Rs. 1,82,515. The sixth and last event of the season remains to be played in Lucknow in the first week of October.

The 2019 Feeder Tour Order of Merit champion will get an exemption for the PGTI main tour next year.

