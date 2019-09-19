Report: Patriots WR Brown loses Nike deal

Antonio Brown continues to lose endorsement deals from head to toe as Nike says it no longer represents the New England Patriots wide receiver, according to the Boston Globe. "Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete," a spokesperson for the shoe company told the newspaper.

The exact date when Brown's deal with Nike was officially terminated is unknown. Helmet manufacturer Xenith already severed ties with Brown earlier this month, one day after the player's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil suit accusing Brown of three incidents of sexual assault or rape over a two-year period from 2017-18.

Brown's turbulent 10-month stretch goes back to December when he complained of his role with the Pittsburgh Steelers and reportedly got into an argument with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown was traded to the Raiders in March but was ultimately released near the start of the season after issues with a helmet that no longer was approved by the NFL, and his complaints after he was fined by his new team for skipping practice in protest. He asked for his release in an Instagram post and it was immediately granted.

Brown signed a deal with the Patriots at the start of the season and made his debut with the Super Bowl champions Sunday, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. Brown, 31, is a 10-year veteran out of Central Michigan who was drafted in the sixth round by the Steelers in 2010. He has 841 career receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns, including a career-best 15 with the Steelers last season.

