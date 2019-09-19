Cowboys DE Crawford (hip) doubtful for Sunday

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is doubtful for Sunday's game against the visiting Miami Dolphins due to a hip injury. "(He) is probably going to miss some time," Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told the official team website.

Crawford, 29, dealt with the nagging injury most of the offseason and only participated in two training camp practices before sitting out the preseason. Crawford started the first two games, registering the Cowboys' only solo sack so far this season during last Sunday's 31-21 win against the Washington Redskins.

A third-round pick by Dallas in 2012, Crawford has 23 sacks and 163 tackles in 94 career games. The Cowboys could replace Crawford with Robert Quinn, who returns from a two-game suspension.

