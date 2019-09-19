International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Cowboys DE Crawford (hip) doubtful for Sunday

Reuters Dallas
Updated: 19-09-2019 22:49 IST
Cowboys DE Crawford (hip) doubtful for Sunday

Image Credit: Flickr

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is doubtful for Sunday's game against the visiting Miami Dolphins due to a hip injury. "(He) is probably going to miss some time," Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told the official team website.

Crawford, 29, dealt with the nagging injury most of the offseason and only participated in two training camp practices before sitting out the preseason. Crawford started the first two games, registering the Cowboys' only solo sack so far this season during last Sunday's 31-21 win against the Washington Redskins.

A third-round pick by Dallas in 2012, Crawford has 23 sacks and 163 tackles in 94 career games. The Cowboys could replace Crawford with Robert Quinn, who returns from a two-game suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019