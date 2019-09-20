Bears DT Nichols (broken hand) out, should avoid IR

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols has a broken hand, the Chicago Bears announced Thursday, but it appears the second-year player will avoid the injured reserve list. Nichols came away with the injury in Sunday's victory over the Denver Broncos. He is unlikely to play Monday at Washington but could return sooner than later with the hand wrapped into a club, according to head coach Matt Nagy.

Nichols has two tackles while starting each of the Bears' first two games this season. In his rookie season of 2018, the Delaware product had 28 tackles (five for loss) and three sacks, while forcing two fumbles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)