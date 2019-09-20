Cricket-England award central contracts to Archer, Burns and Denly

England's Ashes and World Cup bowler Jofra Archer and opening batsmen Rory Burns and Joe Denly are among a number of players to be awarded central contracts for the 2019-20 season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday. Archer was England's leading wicket-taker in their victorious World Cup campaign with 20 wickets and he made his test debut against Australia, picking up 22 wickets in four Ashes Tests.

Burns was England's second-highest run-scorer (390) in the Ashes after Ben Stokes (441). Daily (312 runs) has earned his first white-ball, limited-overs, the contract at the age of 33. Players awarded central contracts will have their salaries paid in full by the ECB.

"Selectors have awarded 10 test contracts and 12 white-ball contracts," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1349647/-ecb-announces-men-s-central-contracts-for-the-2019-20-season. "Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer receives a test and a white-ball contract for the first time after his successful debut international season. "Surrey opening batsman Rory Burns is awarded a test contract after becoming the leading top order run-scorer in the Ashes series. Kent batsman Joe Denly is awarded a white-ball contract for the first time."

However, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, and David Willey have missed out on white-ball contracts for the 2019-20 season, while spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have received only white-ball contracts after previously having contracts across all formats. Hales was withdrawn from the World Cup squad in April after British media reported he was serving a three-week ban for drug use.

