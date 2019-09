A consistent Bajrang Punia on Friday registered his third medal at the World Wrestling Championships by winning a bronze in the men's 65kg freestyle category here.

Bajrang defeated Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia 8-7 in the bronze medal bout.

Bajrang had earlier won a bronze in 2013 before clinching a silver in the 2018 edition.

