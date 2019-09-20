Sports News Roundup: Report: Yanks' German to miss rest of '19; Cowboys lift snaps limit for RB Elliott

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Yanks' German to miss rest of '19

New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German will not pitch again in 2019 after being placed on administrative leave under the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy, ESPN reported Friday. German, 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA this season, was placed on leave Thursday by Major League Baseball after the league learned of an alleged domestic incident that reportedly occurred earlier in the week. MLB was alerted of the incident on Tuesday.

Europe and Team World end Laver Cup session level

Dominic Thiem and Jack Sock won their singles matches as Team Europe and Team World shared the spoils in the day session on the first day of the Laver Cup in Geneva on Friday. Team Europe struck first as Austrian Thiem beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4 5-7 13-11, saving three match points in the super tiebreak -- a race to 10 points when the match goes into a third set.

Kerber secures Pan Pacific Open semi-final spot as Keys retires injured

Fourth seed Angelique Kerber reached the Pan Pacific Open semi-finals in Japan on Friday after American Madison Keys retired due to injury early in the deciding set. With the match clock at just over two hours, Kerber grabbed an early break to lead in the final set at 6-4 4-6 2-1, before Keys pulled out of the contest.

MLB roundup: Yankees notch 100th win to clinch AL East

Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven effective innings, and four Yankees hit home runs as New York clinched the American League East title with a 9-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The Yankees (100-54) won their first division title since 2012, reaching 100 victories in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002-04. Aaron Boone became the first manager in major league history to win 100 games in each of his first two seasons.

Belichick bolts press conference after Brown questions

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick abruptly left his press conference Friday after being asked repeated questions concerning embattled receiver Antonio Brown. Belichick confirmed Brown remains on the Patriots roster but didn't address Brown's off-field issues, which include recent allegations of sexual assault.

Report: Accuser tells NFL that WR Brown sent 'threatening' texts

The female artist who leveled claims earlier this week that New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown made unwanted sexual advances before firing her contacted the NFL Thursday saying that Brown sent her "intimidating and threatening" texts, Sports Illustrated reported. Already facing a civil lawsuit brought by his former trainer Britney Taylor over sexual assault allegations, Brown was accused by the artist's attorney of sending text messages to the artist that were "intimidating and threatening to our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy."

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German was placed on administrative leave under the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association. The leave, which can last up to seven days, is the first step while domestic violence allegations are investigated. An extension to the leave is possible after an initial investigation. Details of the alleged incident were not known.

SailGP's 'wizards of Aus' fly high in million dollar final

Whoever wins SailGP's inaugural $1 million prizes, one thing is certain for Australian friends and rivals Tom Slingsby and Nathan Outteridge, they've agreed to stand each other a drink. With four of the five events in SailGP's debut season completed, Slingsby's Australian team tops the leaderboard and qualifies for the winner-takes-all match race between state-of-the-art F50 catamarans, which appear to "fly" on foils above the water.

Cowboys lift snaps limit for RB Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys are taking the restrictions off Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott's action was measured in the Cowboys' first two games after the running back missed the preseason holding out for a new contract.

Veteran Defenseman Girardi retires

Veteran NHL defenseman Dan Girardi announced his retirement on Friday. Girardi, 35, appeared in 927 career games with the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning, tallying 264 points (56 goals, 208 assists) with a plus-78 rating.

