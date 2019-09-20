Bills RB Singletary out vs. Bengals

International Development News
Reuters Cincinnati
Updated: 20-09-2019 22:35 IST
Speedy rookie running back Devin Singletary will be out for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals visit New Era Field. Singletary is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Singletary has added an energizing element to the running game behind veteran Frank Gore. He has 127 yards on 10 carries and five catches for 28 yards through two games, while Gore has 30 carries for 88 yards. Bills tight end Tyler Kroft also is out with an ankle injury.

