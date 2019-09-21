Panthers QB Newton (foot) officially out of Sunday's game

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton officially is out of Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals. Second-year QB Kyle Allen will start in Newton's place.

The announcement was expected as Newton missed practice all week after aggravating a mid-foot sprain in Week 2's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He sustained the left foot injury in the third preseason game. Newton, a former MVP, has completed 50 of 89 passes for 572 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Panthers' 0-2 start. His passer rating of 71.0 is among the league's worst.

Allen, 23, a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., started Carolina's regular-season finale in 2018, completing 16 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two scores in a 33-14 win at New Orleans. Newton has not thrown or run for a touchdown in his last four games dating to last season when he was plagued by shoulder injuries.

The Panthers listed defensive lineman Kawann Short (shoulder) and tight end Greg Olsen (back) as questionable. Rashaan Gaulden (groin), Bruce Irvin (hamstring) and Brandon Greene (neck) were listed as out.

