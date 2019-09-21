Orioles jump out quickly, dump Mariners

Seattle right-hander Felix Hernandez was bombed for four runs in the first inning Friday night, and the Baltimore Orioles went on to beat the Mariners 5-3 in the opener of a three-game series. Hernandez (1-7), who had allowed a total of just two homers in his eight previous starts at Baltimore, was tagged for Anthony Santander's 20th, a three-run blast in the first, and Hanser Alberto's 12th, a solo shot in the fourth, in his five-inning stint.

The 33-year-old veteran was charged with five runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out three while seeing his career record at Baltimore fall to 5-2. Hernandez, who does not have a contract for next season, is scheduled for one more start this season -- at home on Thursday against the Oakland A's.

Rookie phenom Kyle Lewis had a home run and a double for the Mariners. The homer, his sixth in 10 major league games, came after a Kyle Seager two-out single in the top of the first to give Hernandez an immediate 2-0 lead in Seattle's pursuit of a sixth straight win. But three batters into the bottom of the inning, the Orioles had the lead for good, with a single by Jonathan Villar and a walk to Trey Mancini setting the stage for Santander's homer.

The Orioles added a fourth run in the inning on a double by Rio Ruiz, a wild pitch and an Austin Hays groundout. Hernandez settled down after that, allowing just one more run -- on the Alberto homer -- in the next four innings. He left trailing 5-3.

After Richard Bleier allowed two runs in two innings in his first big-league start, Aaron Brooks (6-8) limited the Mariners to one hit -- Lewis' fourth-inning double -- over the final seven innings in his longest stint since 2015. Lewis scored in the fourth on Austin Nola's groundout.

Brooks retired the final 13 batters he faced and allowed only three baserunners -- one on an error and another on a walk-in addition to Lewis' double. He walked one and struck out four. Chris Davis had two hits to raise his average to .174 for the Orioles, who had lost four in a row, including a three-game sweep by Toronto to open their six-game homestand.

The Orioles out-hit the Mariners 8-4.

