Madappa T-15 as typhoon threatens to hit Shinhan Donghae Open

India's Viraj Madappa turned in a superb back nine with four birdies to leap into the top-15 at the end of the third round of the 35th Shinhan Donghae Open here. Viraj, tied-15, is now four-under with rounds of 73, 69 and 67 as he rose up by 11 places from his overnight T-42.

The only other Indian to make the cut, Rahil Gangjee added another 70 after earlier rounds of 70 and71. Gangjee is two-under and lying tied-32nd. Shiv Kapur (72-72), S Chikkarangappa (72-73), Ajeetesh Sandhu (74-72) and Khalin Joshi (76-74) missed the cut which was set at one-over par 143 with 65 players making it into the last two rounds.

Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent, who is 11-under 202, birdied the final hole for a day's work of three-under 68. He opened a two-shot lead over his nearest rivals, Sunghoon Kang (65), Jbe Kruger (67) and Shugo Imahira (68) who are tied second. Vincent, the only Zimbabwean member on Tour, has never finished outside the top-three in his last three outings at the Shinhan Donghae Open. He was tied-second in 2016, tied-third in 2017 and second last year.

The Asian Tour rookie of the year in 2016, Vincent notched four top-10s in Australia, Japan, Korea and Malaysia to sit in ninth place on the latest Asian Tour Order of Merit. He has not missed a single cut in eight starts so far this season. Meanwhile, the weatherman informed that the final round could possibly be affected by the impending Typhoon Tapah, where the centre of the typhoon will be approximately 300km away from the Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club on Sunday.

The tee times have been moved forward. If the final round cannot be completed, regardless of the number of holes completed by Sunday, the Shinhan Donghae Open will be declared as a 54-hole tournament. If the final round can be completed on Sunday and a play-off is required to decide the winner, the play will continue. If the play-off cannot be completed by Sunday, it will be continued on Monday, September 23.

