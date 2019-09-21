Deepak Punia advances to World Wrestling Championships final

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia reached the final of the World Wrestling Championship after defeating Swiss grappler Stefan Reichmuth by 8-2 in the 86 kg weight category here on Saturday. "#DeepakPunia breaks into the Finals! On his debut World Championship, wrestler Deepak storms into Finals of the 86kg Freestyle event at #WrestleNursultan defeating Swiss grappler Stefan Reichmuth by 8-2. #AllTheBest @FederationWrest #WeAreTeamIndia," Team India tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Punia secured an Olympic berth after he entered the semi-finals of the tournament. He had defeated Colombia's Carlos Izquierdo 7-6 to enter the semi-finals. India now has four Olympic quotas from the championship. (ANI)

