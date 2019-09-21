REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been accused of rape by his former personal trainer, was released on Friday by the New England Patriots, the team said less than two weeks after signing the prolific pass-catcher to a contract.

TENNIS-PAN PACIFIC

Osaka sets up Pan Pacific Open title clash with Pavlyuchenkova (Reuters) - World number four Naomi Osaka showed no signs of fatigue as she powered past Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-4 6-1 in her second match of the day to reach the Pan Pacific Open final on Saturday.

ICE HOCKEY-WOMEN-FEATURE

Women's tour punctuates year of change in pro hockey

(Reuters) - A coalition of top women's hockey talent is hosting its first public competition in Toronto on Saturday, months after pledging not to join any professional North American league until an economically viable option emerged.

UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Watford Manchester City face Watford in the Premier League.

21 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Sheffield United 21 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-NOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Norwich City

21 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-MPL/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Montpellier Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Olympique Marseille host Montpellier in Ligue 1, while Stade de Reims host Monaco.

21 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-HEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Verona Titleholders Juventus host promoted Verona in Serie A

21 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-CLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo Atletico Madrid host Celta Vigo in La Liga.

21 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion 21 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Inter Milan

Neighbours AC Milan and Inter Milan clash in the first Derby Della Madonnina at San Siro 21 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Barcelona

La Liga champions Barcelona visit Granada. 21 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - FIFA Football Conference

Women's World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis speaks about the United States' path to glory at the FIFA Football Conference in Milan. 22 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

22 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United West Ham United play Manchester United in the Premier League.

22 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli Napoli visit Lecce in Serie A.

22 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - WTA Premier - Pan Pacific Open Action from the final of the Pan Pacific Open - a WTA Premier event in Osaka.

22 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT TENNIS-WUHAN/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open Day one of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event.

22 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT TENNIS-METZ/

Tennis - ATP - Moselle Open The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in Metz.

22 Sep TENNIS-SEOUL/

Tennis - WTA International - Korea Open The WTA hosts an International tournament in Seoul.

22 Sep TENNIS-ST PETERSBURG/

Tennis - ATP 250 - St Petersburg Open The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in St Petersburg.

22 Sep TENNIS-LAVER CUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup Day three of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition.

22 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CRICKET-T20-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Twenty20 international India and South Africa play the third and final Twenty20 international in Bengaluru.

22 Sep SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

CANCELED -Russian medal favorite at worlds chides suspended federation High jumper Maria Lasitskene, a gold medal favorite for the world athletics championships, has been one of the few Russian athletes to openly criticize the country's athletics federation as it struggles to emerge from a crippling doping scandal.

22 Sep GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship Final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club.

22 Sep GOLF-SANDERSONFARMS/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship final round Coverage of final round of the PGA Tour event at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

22 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ITA-NAM/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Italy v Namibia Italy face Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka.

22 Sep 01:15 ET / 05:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-SCO/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Scotland Ireland play Scotland in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Yokohama.

22 Sep 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-TON/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Tonga England play Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Sapporo.

22 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix Alcaniz hosts the Aragon Grand Prix - the 14th race of the MotoGP season.

22 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix Action from the Singapore Grand Prix.

22 Sep 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

