Motor racing-Ricciardo disqualified from Singapore qualifying

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was disqualified from Singapore Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday after stewards ruled his car's energy recovery system had deployed too much power.

The Australian had qualified eighth on the grid, one place ahead of teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

He is now likely to have to start from the pit lane on Sunday for a race where overtaking is difficult and track position a key factor.

