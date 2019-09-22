Rugby-Mo'unga The Explorer channels kids TV character for crucial tackle

New Zealand flyhalf Richie Mo'unga channeled his inner Dora The Explorer to chase down Cheslin Kolbe and make a superb cover tackle his boss said was close to game-winning in Saturday's 23-13 victory over South Africa. Mo'unga said he lost his bearings when the South African flyer began his 60-meter zig-zagging dash towards the corner, a little bit like the animated, bilingual television character whose adventures entertain children around the world.

His perfectly executed last-gasp grab stopped what would have undoubtedly become one of the tries of the World Cup with a tackle that will take a lot to top over the next six weeks in Japan. "I found myself, a bit like Dora the Explorer, I didn't know where I was going. He had me in and out," the 25-year-old Crusaders flyhalf told reporters after the game.

"He decided to go for the corner which benefited me and I had to kick into a second wind to try and chase him down and luckily I got there in the end." New Zealand coach Steve Hansen, whose decision to move Beauden Barrett to fullback to accommodate Mo'unga in a lethal backline was more than justified on Saturday, said the tackle early in the second half was a "match-winner, or close to it"

Although South Africa went on to score two minutes later and drag themselves back into the game, Kolbe - who made twice as many meters as anyone on the park in Yokohama's International Stadium - regretted not adding a couple more to his tally of 124 meters. "He showed a good pair of wheels. I think I could have gone a bit quicker to his outside and backed myself. I'll just make sure that whenever there's another opportunity like that I'll capitalize," the winger said.

