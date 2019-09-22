Shubhankar finishes disappointing 17th, Willett wins BMW PGA title

In line for his best-ever result on the European Tour, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma had a disappointing final round as he slid from overnight tied third to finish tied 17th at the BMW PGA Championships here on Sunday. Shubhankar had a forgettable four-over 76 in the final round to slip down the ladder.

Meanwhile, Danny Willett, who had a major slump after his 2016 win at Masters, continued his superb comeback as he added the BMW PGA title to the DP World Championship he won in November last year. Willett was a picture of consistency as he carded five-under 67 and finished the week at 20-under.

Jon Rahm of Spain, who was tied with Willett after 54 holes, managed only a two-under 70 and ended second at 17-under. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68) was third at 15-under, while Amercian Billy Horschel (67) was fourth along with yet another American Patrick Reed, who succeeded Willett as the Masters champion in 2017. Reed shot six-under 66 to be tied fourth.

Shubhankar, who had five birdies against one bogey on the front nine in the third round, suffered a severe reversal of form as he had four bogeys against one birdie. In the third round, he had nine birdies in his blistering 66, but on Sunday he managed just one against five bogeys.

He bogeyed four times on the front and had only one birdie against it. On the back nine he again bogeyed the 11th and had no more birdies.

Playing with Justin Rose, the Indian started the day at 12-under and finished at eight under. Rose, too, dropped two back-to-back double bogeys and dropped from overnight third to eighth at 12-under.

