Red Sox LHP Price to have cyst removal surgery

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price will undergo surgery to remove a cyst on his pitching wrist on Thursday, manager Alex Cora said Sunday. The team placed Price on the injured list on Aug. 8. He returned to throw two innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 2 but hasn't pitched since, and the Red Sox decided last week to keep him on the bench for the rest of the season.

"We just want to get it over and for him to start the offseason, quote-unquote, the right way," Cora told reporters. The procedure has been termed minor.

"Obviously, you never know," Cora said. "They might go in there and find something else. As of now, everything seems like we'll take care of the cyst and he should be fine. I don't know what the recovery time is. They're going to talk in the next few days. It seems like it's something simple." Price, 34, finishes the season with a 7-5 record and a 4.28 ERA -- almost a full run over his 3.31 career ERA.

A 12-year veteran, Price has a career record of 150-80 and has thrown 2,029 2/3 innings.

