FC Goa unveil home jersey for 2019/20 season

FC Goa launched their home jersey for the 2019/20 season on Monday during an event at the Bambolim Athletic Ground here. The jersey was unveiled in presence of the club's co-owner and captain of the Indian national cricket team Virat Kohli.

Apart from the jersey, the Gaurs also launched their Annual Campaign named 'Be Goa'. The campaign gives strength to the ideology of FC Goa's footballing philosophy. It backs the idea to have the courage to be different and being the face of change in Indian football through their robust program of youth development which has seen a number of names climbing the ladder and getting themselves into the first team. Kohli, during the event, praised the team saying that they are in 'great shape'.

"It's always great to come back to Goa. The fans here are so passionate about football and crazy for FC Goa. Coming back here, always gives me hope that the sports culture can truly be built in this country. The houses, the cars are adorned with the club colours. It's truly brilliant," Kohli said in a statement. "The team is in great shape. They have been doing brilliantly the last two seasons with the Super Cup win it was just another validation of the process," he added.

Kohli also said that they aim to be the face of change in Indian football. "What is really amazing is the work that goes on beyond the first team. The youth structure is firmly in place and the club is looking to be trailblazers in youth development and grassroots. In terms of philosophy, style of play and success, I am happy where we are at, but we can't afford to be myopic in Indian football. There is still a long way to go and we aim to be the face of change in Indian football," Kohli said. (ANI)

