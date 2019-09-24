REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 pm GMT/2:30 pm ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 pm GMT/2:30 pm ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-GEO/ Early blitz lifts six-try Wales to win over Georgia

TOYOTA CITY, Japan - Wales produced a tale of two halves as an electric start secured a deserved 43-14 bonus-point victory over Georgia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D clash on Monday, before they wilted in the energy-sapping humidity at the City of Toyota Stadium. SPORT-DOPING/

Doping-Russia facing potential Olympic ban after WADA cites 'inconsistent' data TOKYO - Russia is once again in danger of being banned from next year's Olympics after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) revealed that historical data supplied by the country's anti-doping authority contained "inconsistencies".

ATHLETICS-COE/ Athletics-Coe excited by Kipchoge sub-two hour marathon attempt - record or not

LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe wants to end his federation's 'computer says no' approach which would mean that if Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge runs a sub-two hour marathon next month it would not be ratified as a world record. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - The Best FIFA Football Awards Milan hosts the 2019 Best FIFA Football Awards. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are nominated for the men's player of the year while Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are up for the women's award.

23 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-TSG/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim VfL Wolfsburg play Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. 23 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-UEFA/ (TV)

Soccer - UEFA executive committee meeting European soccer's governing body UEFA holds an executive committee meeting. The hosts for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 Champions League finals will be announced.

24 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT MANCHESTER UTD-RESULTS/

2019 Manchester United PLC Earnings Release Manchester United expects to report higher annual revenue, although profit may be pressured as it bolstered investments in its squad. The English soccer club also paid a hefty amount as compensation after sacking Jose Mourinho in December. Investors will eye the 20-times English champions' 2020 outlook after it missed out on the lucrative UEFA Champions League competition.

24 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-WUHAN/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

Day three of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event. 24 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI-URY/KAMAISHI (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Tsunami-hit town prepares to welcome the rugby world Kamaishi, a rugby-man town left devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, prepares to host Fiji v Uruguay in the Rugby World Cup. The small town sees rugby as its chance to show the world it is back on its feet.

24 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI-URY/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fiji v Uruguay - News conferences & training Fiji prepare to play Uruguay in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Kamaishi.

24 Sep 01:15 ET / 05:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-USA/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v United States - England team announcement England coach Eddie Jones announces his team to face the United States in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Kobe.

24 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-RUS-WSM/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Russia v Samoa Russia play Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Kumagaya.

24 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT CYCLING

CYCLING-WORLD/ Cycling - UCI Road World Championships

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten will be fancied to retain her title in the elite women's individual time trial, a 32km route from Ripon to Harrogate 24 Sep

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/SKATEBOARDING-SKYBROWN (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - Eleven-year-old-skateboarder aims to compete in Tokyo 2020 Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown could become Britain's youngest summer Olympian. Brown talks to Reuters as she prepares for the 2020 Games. 24 Sep

OLYMPICS-2020/ (TV) Olympics-Tokyo 2020 hold news conference after Executive Board meeting

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic organisers hold news conference following Executive Board meeting. 24 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-ENGLAND/

Cricket - English County Championship - Somerset v Essex Somerset host Essex in a winner-takes-all clash to decide the English Country Championship. Day two from Taunton 24 Sep

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook - Field Level Media Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

8:15 p.m. ET / 00:15 GMT

