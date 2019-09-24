Sports News Roundup: Patriots QB Brady hints WR Brown needed more support; Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Patriots QB Brady hints WR Brown needed more support

Tom Brady declined to share specific personal feelings about the New England Patriots releasing wide receiver Antonio Brown, but hinted the team could have done more to support his teammate of a mere 11 days. "Everyone needs something a little bit different. Everybody's upbringing was a little bit different. Everybody's emotional states are different," Brady said Monday in a radio interview on WEEI in Boston. "How do you contribute -- whether someone is hurting physically, mentally, emotionally -- how do you provide to them what they may need in order to support them to help us all grow and evolve. Not only as individuals. Not only as members of the team. Not only as members of the family.

Not only as members of a community. Rapinoe named FIFA player of year

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe was named FIFA Women's World Player of the Year on Monday during an awards ceremony in Milan, Italy. Rapinoe, who lead the USWNT to victory in this year's World Cup, beat out teammate Alex Morgan and England fullback Lucy Bronze in the final vote, which was voted on by fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains.

Whitfield heads list of Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame inductees

Former triathlon champion Simon Whitfield and diving standout Alexandre Despatie are among this year's class of nine inductees to the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced on Monday. Whitfield, who announced his retirement in 2013 after 16 years racing for Canada, unexpectedly won the inaugural Olympic triathlon event at Sydney in 2000 and added a silver eight years later in Beijing.

Film Study: Dissecting Daniel Jones' starting debut

Daniel Jones passed another test in his starting debut for the New York Giants on Sunday, a comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones finished 23 of 36 for 336 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a pair of scores, including the winner on fourth-and-5.

Russia to miss world championships after IAAF ban extended

Russia will miss the world athletics championships for the second time in a row after the sport's governing body the IAAF extended the ban against country's federation on Monday. The IAAF confirmed the decision four days before the start of the competition in Qatar after hearing a report from its Task Force (TF) overseeing Russia's reinstatement efforts.

Houston QB King leaning toward leaving program

Houston quarterback D'Eriq King is weighing his options and could take advantage of the NCAA's new four-game redshirt rule, opting out of his senior season with the Cougars with the intent to redshirt and transfer, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. King, who has six passing touchdowns and six rushing scores this season, told FOX-KRIV 26 in Houston that "a bunch of other guys" are considering the redshirt/transfer option as well.

Browns' Kitchens won't give up play-calling

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens admitted botching a play call or two in a close loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. After reviewing the film, Kitchens spotted some adjustments and improvements to implement, but he didn't come away with the sense he needs to give up the play-calling role for the team.

Royals' Yost to retire at end of season

Ned Yost, who led the Kansas City Royals to the 2015 World Series title and is the winningest manager in franchise history, will retire after Sunday's season finale. Yost, 65, also guided the Royals to the 2014 World Series and posted a 22-9 postseason record. He owns a 744-836 record in 10 seasons with the rebuilding club, which has at least 100 losses in each of the past two seasons.

NFL roundup: Jones rallies Giants past Bucs in debut

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones led the Saquon Barkley-less New York Giants on a game-winning drive in the final two minutes in his first career start to defeat the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 on Sunday. Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory for New York (1-2). Gay had made four previous field goals but had missed two extra points, one of which was blocked.

Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time

Argentine Lionel Messi beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo to win the best FIFA player of the year award for a record sixth time on Monday. Messi, who won the Spanish La Liga title with Barcelona last season as well as the European golden boot having scored 54 goals in 58 games in all competitions, last won the award in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)