Nationals overpower Phils, inch closer to playoff bid

Adam Eaton, Yan Gomes, and Trea Turner hit solo homers in the first three innings, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Monday night. Patrick Corbin pitched six solid innings for the Nationals (86-69), whose magic number to clinch a playoff berth is three. They lead the Brewers by one-half game in the race for the top National League wild card.

The Phillies (79-76) saw their tragic number for playoff elimination slip to one. Eaton had three hits, and Turner and Gomes had two each. Juan Soto drew four walks for Washington.

Corbin (14-7) has won four of his last five starts. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out six and walking four. One day after surrendering four runs in a 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins, Washington relievers allowed one run over three innings to close it the Monday win.

Philadelphia starter Zach Eflin (9-13) gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings. He walked four and fanned two. Andrew Knapp had two of the Phillies' five hits.

With one out in the first inning, Eaton connected with a 3-2 Eflin fastball for his 15th homer of the season. Gomes made it 2-0 with two outs in the second inning with his 11th of the season, and Turner complete the barrage when he hit his 17th of the season leading off the third.

The Nationals added two in the fifth when Turner and Eaton led off with singles. Anthony Rendon followed with a single, scoring Turner. Eaton later scored on a groundout by Asdrubal Cabrera to make it 5-0. Philadelphia scored in the sixth. Bryce Harper walked and went to third on Scott Kingery's double. With one out and the bases loaded, Cesar Hernandez grounded to Rendon, who touched third for a force but committed a throwing error trying to get the third out as Harper scored.

Rendon added a bases-loaded walk in the eighth for his league-leading 122nd RBI. Soto followed with an RBI walk. Knapp hit a run-scoring double in the ninth.

