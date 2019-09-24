Gruden: Keenum to remain Redskins' QB

Case Keenum will remain the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback despite an 0-3 record, coach Jay Gruden said. After the Redskins' 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Gruden was asked if he's considering starting rookie first-round draft pick, Dwayne Haskins.

"Not really," Gruden said. "The most important thing is that we have some continuity. I can't change people every five minutes, and I have to give Case an opportunity playing with these new guys. This is his first time in this offense. ... I think we can get better. Otherwise, if I didn't think we had a chance to get better, then I would make a change. I feel Case has the tools to become a very efficient quarterback in this offense to get us some victories here moving forward." The Bears intercepted Keenum three times and he fumbled twice on Monday night.

"I let the team down," Keenum, 31, said. "I have to take care of the ball better." On the season, Keenum has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 933 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions.

The Redskins thought they had their quarterback situation figured out when they acquired veteran Alex Smith before the 2018 season. But he went down with a gruesome leg injury in November and his backup, Colt McCoy, hasn't fully recovered from a broken leg suffered in December. Without either, the Redskins turned to the well-traveled Keenum. McCoy could return to practice soon, ESPN reported Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)