Sports News Roundup: NFL notebook: Browns' Kitchens not giving up play-calling;

NFL notebook: Browns' Kitchens not giving up play-calling

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens admitted botching a play call or two in a close loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. After reviewing the film, Kitchens spotted some adjustments and improvements to implement, but he didn't come away with the sense he needs to give up the play-calling role for the team.

American Dygert crushes Dutch duo to win time trial gold

American Chloe Dygert powered her way to gold in the time trial to end Dutch domination of the event at the UCI Road World Championships on a rainswept Yorkshire course on Tuesday. The 22-year-old track specialist produced a relentless ride around an undulating 30.3km course and blasted over the finish line in Harrogate in 42 minutes 11.57 seconds.

Patriots QB Brady hints WR Brown needed more support

Tom Brady declined to share specific personal feelings about the New England Patriots releasing wide receiver Antonio Brown, but hinted the team could have done more to support his teammate of a mere 11 days. "Everyone needs something a little bit different. Everybody's upbringing was a little bit different. Everybody's emotional states are different," Brady said Monday in a radio interview on WEEI in Boston. "How do you contribute -- whether someone is hurting physically, mentally, emotionally -- how do you provide to them what they may need in order to support them to help us all grow and evolve. Not only as individuals. Not only as members of the team. Not only as members of the family. Not only as members of a community.

Rapinoe named FIFA player of year

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe was named FIFA Women's World Player of the Year on Monday during an awards ceremony in Milan, Italy. Rapinoe, who lead the USWNT to victory in this year's World Cup, beat out teammate Alex Morgan and England fullback Lucy Bronze in the final vote, which was voted on by fans, journalists, national team coaches, and captains.

ATP roundup: Murray wins first match of comeback

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray defeated Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in the first round of the Zhuhai Championships in China on Tuesday, marking his first tour-level win since Jan. 1. Murray underwent a second hip surgery in January and has been easing his way back into competition. He lost to Sandgren in August at the Winston-Salem Open in just his second tour-level singles match of his comeback.

England face major challenge from battle-hardened U.S., warns Jones

England coach Eddie Jones expects the United States to play with huge self-belief and confidence when the teams clash in the Rugby World Cup on Thursday. Jones, who announced 10 changes on Tuesday to the side that struggled to hit top gear in their opening Pool C win over Tonga, said the United States would be an entirely different proposition to the Pacific islanders.

MLB roundup: Goldschmidt homers in return to Arizona

Paul Goldschmidt had two hits, including his 32nd homer, in his return to Arizona, and Yadier Molina homered and drove in four runs in the St. Louis Cardinals' 9-7 victory over the Diamondbacks on Monday in Phoenix. Tommy Edman had two hits, including a home run, and Harrison Bader also homered for the Cardinals, who moved 3 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central with five games remaining. The loss eliminated Arizona from wild-card contention.

Barty survives scare to advance to Wuhan last-16, Pliskova through

Australia's Ash Barty kept alive her chances of preserving her world number one status at the end of the week after she fought back to beat France's Caroline Garcia 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the second round of the Wuhan Open on Tuesday. Barty and Pliskova are in a race to end the week on top of the WTA rankings. As a result of Barty's win on Tuesday, Czech Pliskova needs to reach the semi-finals and advance one round further than the Australian if she is to return to the top of the rankings for the first time since 2017.

Weaver, No. 15 Cal look to tackle Arizona State

Evan Weaver is making a strong case that he is the best defensive player in the nation. The senior linebacker is also fueling California's fast start, and the No. 15 Golden Bears look to remain unbeaten when they host Arizona State in Pac-12 play on Friday night at Berkeley, Calif.

Athletics: Watchdog says samples will be transferred abroad to avoid potential risks

Samples from athletes competing at the world championships in Doha will be transferred to a laboratory abroad as part of what watchdog the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) described on Tuesday as an "unprecedented integrity program." The news came a day after the sport's governing body, the IAAF, extended a ban on Russia first imposed in November 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping by the country's athletes.

