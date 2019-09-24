International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Owner of KPL team 'Belagavi Panthers' arrested

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 24-09-2019 22:40 IST
Owner of KPL team 'Belagavi Panthers' arrested

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ashfaq Ali Thara, the owner of a Karnataka Premier League team 'Belagavi Panthers', was arrested here today in connection with an alleged international cricket betting scandal, police said. The police claimed to have busted an international cricket betting scandal with his arrest.

Ali, they said, had placed bets on matches with a Dubai based bookie. "Regarding match-fixing, it is still under inquiry. Ali was in touch with players of other teams during KPL," Bengaluru joint commissioner of police Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

Players of other teams have also been summoned for questioning, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019