Bears DT Hicks avoids serious injury

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks appears to have avoided a significant injury to his right knee, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Tuesday. "I really believe it's more of just a wear-and-tear type thing," Nagy said. "I don't think it's anything serious."

Hicks left Monday night's win over the Washington Redskins in the second half and was seen limping to the locker room alongside trainers. He had been wearing a soft wrap on the knee. Nagy was vague in his post-game comments about Hicks' status, saying he was sore and adding "hopefully he'll be OK."

Hicks, 29, has one sack and three QB hits through three games this season after totaling 7.5 and 16, respectively, in 2018 en route to his first Pro Bowl selection. In his eight-year career, he has played in 112 of a possible 115 games, including 51 consecutive starts. The Bears (2-1) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) on Sunday.

