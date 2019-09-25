Bucks fine $50K for Antetokounmpo comments

The NBA fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 for public comments about an extension offer for reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league announced Tuesday. The fine pertains to recent comments from Bucks general manager Jon Horst regarding a supermax extension for Antetokounmpo, which the team cannot offer until next summer.

Asked about Antetokounmpo's contract situation on Sept. 12 at a town hall event, Horst replied, "The answer right now is we can't talk and negotiate anything. Giannis, basically a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he'll be offered a supermax extension." Horst went on to detail the Bucks' efforts to establish a culture and environment that would keep the Greek star around for the long term.

"I think we all fully believe that if we continue to put the right things in place and give Giannis the right opportunities, he loves Milwaukee, he loves the state of Wisconsin, and I think he'll be a Buck for a long time," Horst said. Antetokounmpo, 24, won the league's MVP award in 2018-19 after averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

He signed a four-year, $100 million rookie extension in September of 2016 that runs through 2021, with base salaries of $25.8 million this season and $27.5 million in 2020-21. The Bucks' first-round pick in 2013 (15th overall), Antetokounmpo has made three consecutive All-Star appearances and has career averages of 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)