Vikings bring back Treadwell, place fellow WR Beebe on IR

The Minnesota Vikings re-signed former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell and placed fellow wide receiver Chad Beebe on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday. Treadwell, who was selected by Minnesota with the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, was cut by the Vikings on Aug. 31.

The 24-year-old recorded 35 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown in 2018. He has 56 catches for 517 yards and one score in 40 career games. Beebe sustained an ankle injury in Minnesota's 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. An MRI on Monday revealed torn ligaments in his ankle for the 25-year-old Beebe, who has two catches for 70 yards this season.

Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, and rookie Olabisi Johnson are the lone receivers on the depth chart for the Vikings (2-1), who will visit the Chicago Bears (2-1) on Sunday. Also on Tuesday, the Vikings signed return specialist/cornerback Marcus Sherels and waived linebacker Devante Downs.

Sherels signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and spent nine seasons with the Vikings before joining the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in the offseason. Sherels was injured during the preseason and was waived by the Saints with an injury settlement.

