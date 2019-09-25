International Development News
Development News Edition
Soccer-Lowly Colchester dump Spurs out of League Cup on penalties

Reuters London
Updated: 25-09-2019 02:35 IST
Soccer-Lowly Colchester dump Spurs out of League Cup on penalties

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Fourth-tier Colchester United dumped last season's Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur out of the League Cup 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes in the third round on Tuesday. While Spurs sank, holders Manchester City powered past second-tier Preston North End 3-0 with England striker Raheem Sterling scoring the opener and setting up another at the Deepdale ground.

On a night with seven Premier League clubs playing lower league sides, League Two Colchester rose to the challenge. A first-half double from Danny Ings helped Southampton to a 4-0 win at League One (third-tier) Portsmouth in the first south-coast derby in seven years between two of the fiercest rivals in English soccer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
