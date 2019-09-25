Sindhu, Sai Praneeth crash out of Korea Open

World champion P V Sindhu crashed out of the Korea Open badminton tournament after a three-game defeat in the first round while B Sai Praneeth retired hurt in his men's singles opener here on Wednesday. Sindhu lost 7-21 24-22 15-21 to Beiwen Zhang of United States in a match that lasted 56 minutes while World Championships bronze-medallst Sai Praneeth was trailing 9-21 7-11 when he conceded the match to fifth-seeded Anders Antonsen of Denmark due to an unspecified injury.

After the high of winning the World Championships, Olympic silver-medallist Sindhu was knocked out of the China Open Super 1000 event by Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round last week. Interestingly, the 26-year-old former winner here had defeated Zhang en route her World Championships gold at Basel.

The Chinese-born American prevailed over the Indian twice last year at the India Open and Denmark Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)